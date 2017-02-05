Republicans should drop fear over Trump and now time to impeach him

GOP is a group of hapless people now in the sense that they are not able to do what they want or not able to voice for what they believe as their social, personal and political principles. If somebody becomes so mentally non-responsive, it is also an indication that they are going down mentally as a person. It is like some one cannot stand because his body has diseased. The republican mind is sick at the point. They try hard to justify Trump actions ( which is not possible anyway!) although they don't really see a point. This is some kind of personal sacrifice, in the true sense they are simply dying just for Trump's interest.

If you cannot stand up of your own then you are sacrificing your mental activity for some one; this is OK as long as you do something good. You can follow some one you believe really correct. If you are 100 percent convinced and believe your master, then you always enjoy listening to him and you will always get energized and mentally enriched by spreading his message.

This is also the great aspect about good leadership. To be a leader who would enrich and inspire his followers, he has to be a great man of principles. Because, your mind always get enriched and energized hearing good words, qood qualities, being compassionate, joyful, humble and on all above he should be loved and not feared! Good words are food for the mind, good qualities will spread peace among people. if you are a nation's leader, just being such a good person is almost enough even when you are not able to make changes, your persona is enriching and strengthening then people, that itself can be great progress.

In this sense Obama is one of such a leader or atleast nearly one of them. He is such a great and neat man of attitude. I am sure there can be a republican of such quality.

But Trump is just evil. Look at people who try to defend him. They have lost themselves in fear. Know that lies, negative attitude, cruality, discrimination, selfishness ( even 'America first' is negative), fearing, threats,.... all are poison to the mind not just the ones who are victims but anyone who utters them or hear them. Look at Kellyone conway, no one can count how many lies she tells everyday. If you listen to her, it is you who is going to be harmed by just hearing. Trump is just trying to poison people's mind, thereby weaken them and then try to overpower them. This is simply act of evil.

So Republicans, stop listening to Trump's poison, get way and save yourself to fill with positive life saving energy, come back to impeach Trump.