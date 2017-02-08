Criticizing Trump or public marches against him will not be useful

If you are an ugly person, and you know it, then if some one keep on calling you ugly, would you worry about it?

There is no point in counting the mistakes and wrong doings of Trump and shout about it. Because the guy simply knows that he is doing all wrong and that he is simply a hell walking!! You cannot awake a person who pretend that he is sleeping.

Elizabeth Warren and other democrats are good fighters but at this point they have to think what they are doing. Warren had all such visions about Trump long long ago when she described him as 'small, money-grubbling bully, who dont care who gets hurt" an so on. She has to just believe that and keep going. What are you trying to do? Invoke 'repentance' in Trump about his deeds and force him to resign? Then you are expecting and Utopian dream to happen.

You need some one who can stand up against Trump and block him. Trump is a fighter alone and that is his advantage. In fact you need another fighter but not some one who go after what he does. Not some one who keep complaining. You need some who can really 'act' not complain.

In these era we have been seeing many examples of leaders who are mere seekers of power, they are not the ones who would think themselves as servants of people. They grab power not by seeking the people's consent but by making people consent to them! You must understand them very carefully. You can win an election just because your opponent is demoralised by some means that is not necessarily true, the people can turn towards you just as an emotional response (and regret thereafter). This is simply cheating but once you win the election you have new means to secure your position. You dont really have to care about people, simply. After all people can be very easily influenced, they are idiots!! So the power seeking peoples usually targets their opponents personally. They will be rooted out each one by one!!

So you need some one who can protect the values and stand/act against Trump. If you simply keep complaining it is only the easiest thing you can do.

Just a warning: Trump respects Putin! Folks, probably that is the kindest gift that Trump offers to American people. It is a hint that what he is going to do. Putin keeps ruling Russia by simply destroying his political opponents. What more I can say ? You should be guessing the rest!